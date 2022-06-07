Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $44,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NUS opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 925 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $42,614.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,215.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,855. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

