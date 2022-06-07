Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of CyberArk Software worth $42,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,348,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $43,810,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.16.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

