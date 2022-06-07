Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.65% of International Bancshares worth $44,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in International Bancshares by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares stock opened at $42.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 40.98%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

