Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,612,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.44% of Sunnova Energy International worth $45,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,122,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 852,226 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,025,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,396,000 after buying an additional 494,869 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 82,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after buying an additional 95,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.23.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.