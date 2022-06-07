Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593,949 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of 1Life Healthcare worth $44,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. CWM LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. 1Life Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

