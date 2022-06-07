Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.70% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $43,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $82.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares in the company, valued at $14,346,777.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on LGND shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

