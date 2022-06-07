Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.14 Million Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,874,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,819 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Open Lending worth $42,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 511,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

