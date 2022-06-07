Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.38 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of J&J Snack Foods worth $42,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $213,238,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,151,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,943,000 after buying an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised J&J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $127.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.57. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $180.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.70.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

