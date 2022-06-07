Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.57 Million Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Warner Music Group worth $42,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $379,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

