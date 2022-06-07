Geode Capital Management LLC Has $42.84 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,594 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Albertsons Companies worth $42,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 755,305 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $15,496,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,733,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 15,746 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $495,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,138 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACI. UBS Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

