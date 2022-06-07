Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.54 Million Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Federal Signal worth $43,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.50%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

