Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.76 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Overstock.com worth $43,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 2,548.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

In other news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 3.86. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

