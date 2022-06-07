Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.81 Million Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Switch worth $43,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Switch by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 40,177 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Switch by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Switch by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 525.13%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

