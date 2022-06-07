Geode Capital Management LLC Has $43.98 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,080 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Helmerich & Payne worth $43,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Shares of HP opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

