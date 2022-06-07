Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.29 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,217,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,339 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Coty worth $44,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coty by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,639,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,614 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,953,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 4,887,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In related news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 124,178 shares of company stock worth $835,903. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coty’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.