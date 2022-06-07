Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.65 Million Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,072,901 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of 3D Systems worth $44,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Natixis bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,384,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,243 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.39.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,838 shares of company stock worth $248,804 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

