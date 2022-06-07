Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 740,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of SPX worth $44,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in SPX during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPX by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

SPXC stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.