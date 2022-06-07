Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Cohen & Steers worth $43,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,824,000 after purchasing an additional 194,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 105,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,096,000 after buying an additional 62,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,577,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.32. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

