Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Energizer worth $43,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

