Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Winnebago Industries worth $44,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,075,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,122 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 379,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,225,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.26. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

