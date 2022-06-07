Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,528,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,771,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Kyndryl as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner acquired 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $252,117.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,478.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513 over the last quarter.

Shares of KD stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

