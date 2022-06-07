Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,847 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 929,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of CareDx worth $42,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,638,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,491,000 after purchasing an additional 228,621 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after purchasing an additional 405,392 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,625,000 after purchasing an additional 407,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in CareDx by 4,639.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,609 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,067 shares of company stock valued at $657,041 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $96.88.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

