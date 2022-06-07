Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,091 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Kirby worth $44,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Kirby by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kirby by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

In other news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,107 shares of company stock valued at $510,058. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

