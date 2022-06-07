Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 220,672 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 338.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Kornit Digital worth $43,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.78 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $95.66. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

