Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,145 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of Kemper worth $43,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kemper by 2,687.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kemper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.40%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

