Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,266 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Alteryx worth $43,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,514,000 after purchasing an additional 299,213 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,276,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,208,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,750,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 251,705 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AYX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

