Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,830 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Viasat worth $43,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Viasat by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.71 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

