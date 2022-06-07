Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,460 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $43,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NYSE CPK opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.02, for a total value of $347,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.