Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,578 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,578 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Brady worth $43,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brady in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,218,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRC opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.66.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

