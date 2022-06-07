Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,459 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of TG Therapeutics worth $43,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 375.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after buying an additional 237,714 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 44.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

