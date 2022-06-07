Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,654,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Altice USA worth $42,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Altice USA stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

