Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,977 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $44,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

