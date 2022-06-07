Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Graham worth $42,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham stock opened at $605.44 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $547.75 and a 12 month high of $675.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $606.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $599.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is 9.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

