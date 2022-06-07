Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 821,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $42,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.90. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

