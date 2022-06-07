Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 6,620 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,620 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Assured Guaranty worth $42,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,361,000 after purchasing an additional 150,623 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 996.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,115,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $59.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $65.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

About Assured Guaranty (Get Rating)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.