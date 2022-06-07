Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 82,212 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,212 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Liberty Global worth $44,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 300,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

