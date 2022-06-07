Geoffrey Lawson Scott Purchases 71,000 Shares of Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,848.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,891,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,897,186.60.
Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 1,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$630.00.
- On Friday, May 27th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 9,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.
- On Tuesday, May 24th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 49,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,849.50.
- On Friday, May 20th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott purchased 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,790.80.
Shares of GVC stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. Glacier Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40.
Glacier Media Company Profile (Get Rating)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
