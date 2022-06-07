Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott Acquires 71,000 Shares of Stock

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 71,000 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$29,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,891,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,897,186.60.

Geoffrey Lawson Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 1,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$630.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott acquired 9,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$3,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 49,500 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$19,849.50.

On Friday, May 20th, Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$46,790.80.

Glacier Media stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. Glacier Media Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.35 and a twelve month high of C$0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25.

Glacier Media ( TSE:GVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

