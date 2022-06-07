Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Goosehead Insurance worth $43,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,479.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,944. 48.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GSHD opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.88. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.43.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

