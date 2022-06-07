Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Richard Hutton Buys 84 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Richard Hutton purchased 84 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,246.56 ($1,562.11).

Richard Hutton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greggs alerts:

On Friday, May 20th, Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($27.14), for a total value of £87,961.26 ($110,227.14).

LON GRG opened at GBX 2,248 ($28.17) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,289.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,609.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Greggs plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,025.44 ($25.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,443 ($43.15).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.11) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($41.85) to GBX 2,900 ($36.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Greggs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.