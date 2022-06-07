Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,397 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Haemonetics worth $44,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $75.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,745 shares of company stock worth $396,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

