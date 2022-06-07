Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €194.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €194.00 ($208.60) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($231.18) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($187.10) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hannover Rück stock opened at €144.25 ($155.11) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a one year high of €116.37 ($125.13). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €157.48.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

