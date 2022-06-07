Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.28 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $425.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.24 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $398.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

