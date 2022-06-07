Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $690.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 million. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

