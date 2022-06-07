Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $141.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $129.49 and last traded at $127.78, with a volume of 2627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.89.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James upped their target price on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.43.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $1,247,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,565 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,170 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. City State Bank bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.62.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

