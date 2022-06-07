Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Position Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.83% of Hibbett worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $663.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

