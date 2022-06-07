HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPC by 493.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPC by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in RPC by 76.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPC alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $7,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,040,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 323,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $2,995,230.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,738,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,880,426.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,266,078 shares of company stock valued at $49,898,407. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RES opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.52.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. RPC’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

RPC Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.