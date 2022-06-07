Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,296,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Himax Technologies worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 503,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 277,313 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $412.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

