iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of iHeartMedia worth $42,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,867,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 556,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,081.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 432,977 shares in the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 55.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 252,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

IHRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

IHRT opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.47. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.76.

In other iHeartMedia news, Director James A. Rasulo purchased 40,223 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,712.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 619,937 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,997,682.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,027,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

