Immix Biopharma, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:IMMX)

Immix Biopharma’s (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, June 14th. Immix Biopharma had issued 4,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 16th. The total size of the offering was $21,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Immix Biopharma’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85. Immix Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $38,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

